Pakistan Peoples Party directs workers to join protests against inflated electricity bills

Lahore [Pakistan], August 28 : Coming out in support of protests against inflated electricity bills, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has directed party workers to protest strongly and become the “people’s voice”, Geo News reported on Monday.

In an order issued on Sunday, the party's secretary general Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari directed workers to protest at the city union council and tehsil levels.

He said, “The PPP workers should become the voice of people and start protesting against inflated electricity tariffs."

More people are joining the nationwide protest every day against excessive electricity prices. Locals have been taking to the streets and even burning currency notes in protest, ARY News reported.

Protests against the exorbitant electricity prices have spread across the entire nation — from Karachi to Khyber — and some protests are now turning violent.

People in Karachi demonstrated against the excessive bills that K-Electric, the city's only electricity provider, gave out. People expressed their displeasure that their bills exceeded their salaries, according to ARY News, a news channel that operates in Pakistan.

A large number of people demonstrated in Peshawar, with locals declaring that they will not remain silent in the face of this "injustice."

Additionally, traders from Lahore Square and Ganj Bazaar set fire to power bills to vent their fury.

At Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi, protesters gathered and burned electricity bills, raising slogans against the government.

Protesters in Gujranwala besieged the Gujranwala Electric Power Company office in an effort to draw attention to the inflated tariff issue.

Other cities such as Narowal, Attock, Sargodha, and Haripur, too, saw demonstrations against rising electricity costs.

The issue was addressed at an emergency meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar at the Prime Minister's House.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said the meeting was held at the PM's office in Islamabad and went for over two hours.

As per an earlier statement from Pakistan PMO, consultations were to be held on giving maximum relief to electricity consumers.

