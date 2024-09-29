Pakistan People's Party, JUI-F finalise their own draft of "constitutional amendments"

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the party finalised its own draft for constitutional amendments and will consult with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News programme 'Sawaal Ye Hai', Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that a detailed discussion took place with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in their meeting.

"We (PPP and JUI-F) decided to hold another meeting (to consult on the constitutional amendments)," PPP Secretary General told ARY News.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be meeting in the next few days during which he said that the new draft is likely to be approved.

"PPP's proposals for constitutional amendments have been shared with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and we are very close to JUI on this draft," Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said.

Bukhari said that not just the PPP, but the government also has to play a role to get the constitutional amendments passed, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Zardari stated that passing constitutional amendments without taking JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence is impossible. Talking to ARY News, Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto, said that JUI-F is also preparing its own constitutional amendments draft.

"Our effort is to create consensus, and it is important to engage with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and if he agrees, it won't take more than a month or two to proceed," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in order to bring Maulana Fazlur Rehman on board, they have to incorporate his suggestions.

On September 4, PPP's Zardari encouraged the political parties to join forces for a "New Democratic Charter," reported ARY News.

Bilawal said, "Our aim is not merely to stay in government but to address the basic issues affecting the people," adding that if governance fails to solve these problems, its purpose is lost.

