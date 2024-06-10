Pakistan People's Party leader hints at 'possibility' of PM Shehbaz Sharif dissolving NA within 3 months

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 10 : Pakistan People's Party leader Manzoor Wassan has hinted at the possibility of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif dissolving the National Assembly within three months, describing it as a crucial period for the country, which is already in political turmoil, ARY News reported.

The next three months are critical for national politics, according to Manzoor Wassan, a prominent political analyst in the nation, who made this statement while addressing reporters on Sunday.

"Within the next three months, [PM] Shehbaz Sharif may dissolve the National Assembly," he said.

Wassan thinks the provincial assemblies will still stand, though.

Furthermore, the PPP leader stated that PML-N Nawaz Sharif's reappointment as prime minister is not supported by the current set-up.

"After the dissolution of the National Assembly, we will see what kind of setup emerges," he added.

He also discussed Imran Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and other politicians' political environments. "I don't think the PTI founder and other politicians will have a good future. Even when they do get relief, it is frequently fleeting," he continued.

The statement made reference to the ruling in the cipher case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which cleared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

After allowing the pleas of the former prime minister and Qureshi against their convictions in the case, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the brief verdict.

Because of Imran's sentencing in the Iddat case and Qureshi's detention in the most recent May 9 charges, it was not anticipated that the two would be released from prison.

A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, handed both Imran and Qureshi 10-year jail sentences each in the case in January after Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain appointed a state counsel for them.

