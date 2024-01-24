Pakistan Peoples' Party local leader shot dead in Jamshoro

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 : The local leader of Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples' Party was shot dead by unknown assailants in Jamshoro district, located in Sindh, Pakistan, on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The local leader, identified as Abbas Khoso, met his tragic fate after two armed motorcyclists opened fire on him while he was at a shop.

The PPP leader was shifted to the hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The assailants fled the scene following the attack.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area for investigation. An investigation into the case has been launched, said the police, according to ARY News.

This is not the first such incident of failed law and order in Sindh.

Earlier this month, unidentified assailants gunned down a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in Swabi, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to police.

According to police, unknown motorcyclists fired on Shah Khalid's car in the Swabi Ada neighbourhood, leaving him dead.

The gunman managed to flee the crime scene after the attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor