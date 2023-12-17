Pakistan Peoples Party to launch election campaign on December 27

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced that it will launch its election campaign on December 27, the 16th death anniversary of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The decision regarding the launch of the election campaign was taken at a meeting held at Bilawal House on Saturday. During the meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari agreed to the consensual decision and asked local leaders to mobilise the activists and make preparations for election-related activities in respective districts.

All senior leaders attended the meeting virtually and shared thoughts on giving the final touches to the party manifesto, which will be announced "very soon," Dawn reported.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman announced that the party despite serious reservations and consistent efforts from the senior leadership to fix all flaws before the elections is set to contest in the elections with a full force "with or without level playing field."

Rehman stated that PPP welcomes the Supreme Court's verdict that ensured the February 8 elections. She said, "You all are witness that it's the consistent effort of [PPP] chairman Bilawal who built the pressure for timely elections. We were the only ones who had been raising voices since the very first day for free, fair, and timely elections, and other [parties] were looking for escape and delay in the polls."

She further said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will launch the PPP's election campaign on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto. Sherry Rehman stressed that all "is not well" before elections in many parts of Pakistan despite apex court playing its part in ensuring that elections are held on February 8, according to Dawn report.

While addressing the press conference, PPP's Information Secretary Shazia Marri, said that the election schedule as per the Constitution should be announced at least 54 days before the elections and added that it is only the PPP who has been raising its voice and building momentum to ensure that the polling date is announced.

Shazia Marri said PPP is "constantly receiving complaints" regarding the transfers and postings based on likes and dislikes in Punjab. She said, "We aren't offered a level playing field there. But despite all these reservations and complaints, we have welcomed the SC verdict only for the sake of timely elections. We don't want anyone to become a hurdle anymore in this democratic process."

Another PPP leader, Sharjeel Memon, said his party will focus on its manifesto and address the issues of the people. He called it unfortunate that Pakistan is facing various challenges and all parties except PPP were engaging in politics, Dawn reported.

He said, "It's unfortunate that the country is facing a host of challenges, and all parties other than [Pakistan] People's Party are doing politics and building a narrative of hate and lies for their election campaign. The chairman's [Mr Bhutto-Zardari] message is very loud and clear. We are not here to divide and fight with each other. We are here to fight poverty, inflation and economic challenges."

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to remove the reservations of all the political parties and ensure free and fair elections in the country, as reported by ARY News.

While addressing a press conference, Kundi said, "PPP's stance on general polls is very clear that the ECP should conduct timely, free and fair elections in the country."

Faisal Kundi said that a PPP delegation already met the CEC and apprised him of the reservations and the need to provide a level playing field in the upcoming polls, ARY News reported.

Responding to them, the CEC assured them that there will be no delay in the elections, he added.Faisal Kundi emphasised that the people should decide to vote for any political party in general elections as it is the people's right to vote and elect the party to rule in the country.

"The masses will not accept any government unless free and fair elections are ensured. The credibility of the Parliament will be nothing if free, fair and transparent elections were not conducted in the country," he added.

