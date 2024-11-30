Pakistan PM announces constituting task force to probe violence during Imran Khan's party protest

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 30 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced constituted a dedicated task force to find and take action against people involved in the violence during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad earlier this week, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi will chair the task force, which includes key members like Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and representatives from the security forces.

The violence erupted after over 10,000 PTI protesters violated a public gathering ban and locked down the city to clash with security forces. In response, Riot police fired tear gas as protesters reached near the barricaded D-Chowk, according to The Express Tribune report.

Following the clashes, PTI leadership called off their planned sit-in. However, the turmoil has increased political and security tensions in Islamabad. In response to the unrest, Shehbaz Sharif called for the need to form a dedicated force to address future protests more effectively.

The task force is expected to take swift action against those who responsible for the violence. Furthermore, Pakistan's federal government will also form a Federal Riot-Control Force, equipped with advanced tools and training on the basis of international standards, The Express Tribune reported.

In addition, Shehbaz Sharif announced establishing a Federal Forensic Lab which will make use of modern technologies to probe and collect evidence from riots and unrest. Sharif stressed that the Islamabad Safe City project would be modernised, and the federal prosecution service would be reinforced to ensure swift justice.

During the meeting, he also spoke about concerns regarding the rising instability, terming the actions of the protesters "nefarious attempts" to disrupt the development of Pakistan, according to The Express Tribune report.

He said that Pakistan was moving towards stability and progress, emphasising that "enemies of the country's development would never succeed in their designs." He said that overwhelming majority of people of Pakistan, including those in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rejected the violence and chaos created by a small group of troublemakers.

Calling unity and vigilance key to defeat forces trying to destabilise nation, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the collective responsibility of all citizens to protect the sovereignty and security of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai has urged the United Nations and human rights organisations to take notice of the authorities "brutal" treatment against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during their protest in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference, Achakzai alleged that a large number of PTI workers and supporters were killed and hundreds of others were injured due to state violence. He accused the government of concealing information regarding casualties that occured due to action taken by police and security forces against protesters who had arrived in Islamabad despite roadblocks on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan, according to Dawn report.

Achakzai, who also heads the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Aaian Pakistan, rejected claims made by government about violence by PTI supporters. He called for an independent inquiry into the excessive use of power and demanded accountability for those responsible for it.

PkMAP chief demanded that FIRs should be filed against the government action and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with the interior minister and IGP should be nominated as they were allegedly behind the brutal violence against the peaceful protesters.He called cases against cases against Imran Khan "politically motivated."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor