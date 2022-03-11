Pakistan PM lashes out at opposition for no-confidence motion, calls Zardari his first target

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lashed out at the opposition parties for their 'no-confidence motion' and said that his first target would be Pakistan People's Party co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari for his involvement in corruption and money laundering.

He made these remarks during a public rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers at Governor House during his day-long visit to the metropolis.

Pakistan PM said that the no-confidence motion against him would turn out to be the 'political demise' of the opposition, Pakistani newspaper Business Recorder reported on Thursday.

He said that he was waiting for this moment when the opposition would submit the no-confidence motion and he could launch his war against the corruption that he was pursuing for the last 25 years.

Imran said that Zardari was focused on buying loyalties of the members of PTI, adding that a PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) told him that he was offered Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 200 million.

Imran Khan also lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President, Shahbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's chief Fazlur Rehman for joining Zardari in a bid to save one another.

He also accused Shahbaz Sharif of laundering billions of rupees to his son and son-in-law abroad, and Fazal-ur-Rehman for possessing wealth worth billions even without owning any business.

Imran said the gang of dacoits had got united against him, adding that the corrupt were not making the move to save the country, but themselves, according to Business Recorder.

Citing the letter penned by the EU urging Pakistan to vote against Russia during the UNGA session, Imran said that he had not given any statement against the European Union, but reminded it that Pakistan was its ally in the war against terrorism which cost the country over 80,000 casualties.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was in favour of maintaining friendly relations with all countries, but not at the cost of its own integrity. Recently, his persistent anti-west utterances have irked the United Kingdom as the UK called off two key meetings with Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor