Pakistan PM Sharif advices President Zardari to sign 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 21 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday advised President Asif Ali Zardari to sign the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law, according to a report by ARY News.

The Prime Minister had earlier signed the advice on the Constitutional Amendment Bill, following its successful passage through both houses of Parliament.

The 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill that has been passed in the senate, with a two-thirds majority on Sunday, received pushback from the opposition, mainly from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which held various protests alleging that the bill would undermine the judiciary's powers.

Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill in the Senate which received 65 votes in its favour. Four members voted against the bill.

The bill has 27 clauses and amendments to various Articles of the constitution have been proposed. The amendment suggested by Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has been incorporated. JUI-F earlier protested against the bill but was later convinced by the ruling government.

The bill will now be presented at the Pakistan National Assembly.

Earlier on Sunday, the political committee of the PTI party declared that it will abstain from participating in the voting on constitutional amendments in both legislative chambers, according to ARY News.

The official statement indicates that the committee has also resolved to protest against PTI members in the National Assembly and Senate who take part in the voting process. The PTI Political Committee has asserted that the group currently in power lacks the moral, democratic, or constitutional legitimacy to amend the constitution.

