Pakistan: PML-N leader in resolution to Punjab Assembly Secretariat, seeks ban on Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rana Muhammad Fayyaz have submitted a resolution to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, demanding a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Geo News reported.

The resolution submitted by PML-N lawmaker demands strict action against Imran Khan-founded party, calling it a "disruptive group" functioning under the guise of a political party. He has called for action against those responsible for the events of November 24.

The resolution demanding ban on PTI comes after a similar resolution was passed in the Balochistan Assembly on Thursday. The resolution in Balochistan Assembly was also initiated by PML-N, according to Geo News report.

The Balochistan Assembly resolution accused Imran Khan's party of harming key institutions, including the judiciary, media, and economy. The resolution sought for federal intervention to impose a ban on PTI and hold party's leadership accountable for its alleged misdeeds.

The resolution, supported by provincial ministers, accused PTI of planning violent demonstrations, including attacks on public and military properties during the protests held on May 9, 2023. Protests erupted in Paksitan on May 9 last year following PTI founder Imran Khan's arrest.

The resolution also slammed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government over its alleged use of state machinery to challenge federal authority and labelled it a "non-political agenda."

Criticising the mistreatment of PTI, the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly staged a walkout in protest. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed the issue, condemning PTI for its recent moves, Geo News reported.

During a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the law-and-order situation, Sharif ordered the formation of professional anti-riot forces to stop future unrest, Geo News reported.

Accusing PTI of causing loss of billions of rupees, Shehbaz Sharif said, "Instead of taking the legal route, attempts were repeatedly made to spread chaos across the country by marching on Islamabad.

He further asked officials to make a plan to stop such incidents and bring perpetrators to justice. PTI's "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad caused widespread disruption before it was abruptly called off after a crackdown was carried out by the government.

As many as 1151 protesters were arrested, including 64 Afghan nationals. Authorities have said that they have recovered weapons, ball bearings and spiked clubs from the arrested Afghans.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said that 20 people claimed that 20 died during the protests. However, the authorities have rejected the claim made by PTI leader.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday described Pakistani forces' action against PTI protesters as a "massacre." Imran Khan's party alleged that the government's security forces assaulted the peaceful protesters in Islamabad during their rally.

In a post on X, the PTI said, "A massacre has unfolded in Pakistan at the hands of security forces under the brutal, fascist military regime led by the establishment and PMLN's illegal government. The nation is drowning in blood."

"Today, armed security forces launched a violent assault on peaceful PTI protesters in Islamabad, firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible. Snipers were also used in order to murder many civilians. With countless death and injured, the interior minister's threat to kill and then the declaration of "victory" over slaughtered innocents is enough evidence of the regime's inhumanity," it further said.

The PTI added, "The world must condemn this atrocity and the erosion of democracy and humanity in Pakistan. The international community must take a strong stand against this brutal crackdown."

PTI's protests, demanding the release of its leader Imran Khan, took a violent turn on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four security personnel and two PTI supporters, Dawn reported. The PTI protestors were met with intense tear gas upon reaching Islamabad's D-Chowk following which the clash between protestors and security forces broke out.

