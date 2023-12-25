Pakistan: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah's car crashes into tractor in Faisalabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah's car on Sunday crashed into a tractor-trolley on Saddhar Bypass near Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accident occurred when a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane crashed into PML-N leader Sanaullah's vehicle due to fog.

The former minister and his family, however, remained safe and left for Lahore to attend a party meeting.

In a separate incident on December 19, former speaker of the National Assembly Fahmida Mirza got injured in a road accident that occurred in Karachi, as per ARY News.

According to police officials, two vehicles collided in Karachi and as a result, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader sustained injuries.

The police spokesperson said that the former speaker has been shifted to a private hospital in Karachi.

Fahmida Mirza, who previously served as the Speaker of the National Assembly during the previous government of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was the first and only woman to hold the position.

