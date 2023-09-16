Pakistan: PML-N plans to hold public rally in Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif 

Lahore [Pakistan], September 16 : A public gathering in Lahore will be held on October 21 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to welcome party leader Nawaz Sharif, who will be returning to Pakistan from the United Kingdom after a roughly four-year exile, reported ARY News.

In a meeting with the media on Tuesday in London, President Shehbaz Sharif made the long-awaited announcement of the three-time former premier's homecoming.

'Massive' rally to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21, according to sources in the party leadership. The party leader will go from the airport to Minar-e-Pakistan through rallies in a bulletproof container.

The PML-N leadership has instructed all party members to travel to Lahore on October 21 in this regard, according to ARY News.

Maryam Nawaz has been instantly called to London by Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz is expected to travel to London next week, ARY News reported citing sources.

She will meet her father, Nawaz Sharif, and stay in London for a week, according to further sources. PML-N sources claim that Maryam will inform Nawaz Sharif of his homecoming reception schedule.

They will confer when deciding how to organise Nawaz Sharif's welcome-home party in Lahore. They will also talk about political and constitutional issues, according to reports.

This comes ahead of the upcoming elections in Pakistan after the National Assembly was dissolved last month.

“Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21," Shehbaz told Geo News on Tuesday.

The statement came after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership headed by Nawaz in London.

Nawaz — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons — was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

While speaking to the media after the high-level party huddle in London, Shehbaz said that the date for Nawaz’s return was finalised after consultation with the party members.

He added that the credit for Pakistan’s attainment of nukes, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the ending 20 hours of electricity load-shedding in the country “goes to Nawaz”.

Shehbaz added the journey of development will continue from where Nawaz had left in 2017 when he was removed from power under a false and baseless case. “Nawaz wasn’t deprived of power but Pakistan’s people were deprived of development and prosperity.”

