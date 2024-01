Pakistan: PML-N's Rana Mahmood ul Hassan joins PPP ahead of elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 : Pakistan Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and former provincial minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain on Saturday announced joining the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

The former PML-N leaders announced their official joining while addressing a presser along with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Rana Mehmoodul Hassan will contest the election on the party ticket of PPP from NA-150.

On Friday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Multan and met with the former PML-N leaders. During the meeting, Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain and others announced their decision in the presence of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Pakistan People's Party-Parliamentarian (PPP-P) has announced the names of its ticket holders for national and provincial assembly seats in central Punjab.

In Rawalpindi division, NA-49 (Attock) Khurram Shahzad, NA-52 (Gujjar Khan) former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf, NA-54 Syed Qamar Abbas, NA-55 Babar Sultan Jadoon, NA-56 Sameera Gul, NA-57 Mukhtar Abbas, NA-58 (Chakwal) Raja Muhammad Rizwan, NA-59 (Tala Gang) Qazi Altaf Hussain, NA-60 (Jhelum) Tasnim Nasir Gujjar, and NA-61 Syed Ameer Hamza Pirzada, as per ARY News.

In Gujranwala division, NA-64 (Gujrat) Mubeen Arshad, NA-65 (Lalamusa) ex-federal minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, NA-66 (Wazirabad) Ijaz Samma, NA-67 (Hafizabad) Waseemul Hasan Naqvi, NA-70 Sialkot Syed Ishtiaq-ul-Hasan, NA-71 Khwaja Owais Mushtaq, NA-72 Malik Nadeem Awan, NA-73 Rana Mahmood Ashraf, NA-74 Ijaz Ahmad Cheema, NA-75 (Narowal) Tariq Javed Manzoor, NA-76 Sakhawat Masih, NA-77 (ex-Gujranwala division president) Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, NA-78 Haris Meeran, NA-79 Malik Shakeelur Rehman, NA-80 Dr Imran Rahmani, and NA-81 Muhammad Maalik Virk.

In Sargodha division, NA-82 ex-federal minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, NA-83 Rao Abdul Ghaffar, NA-84 ex-minister of state Tasneem Qureshi, NA-85 Tariq Mehmood Gujjar, NA-86 Sahibzada Naeemuddin Sialvi, NA-87 Muhammad Ali Sanwal Awan, NA-89, Nawab Malik Amir Muhammad Khan, and NA-90 Rana Azizur Rahman.

