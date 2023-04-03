Pakistan police officer shot dead by unidentified attackers

Lahore [Pakistan], April 3 : Amid deteriorating law and order, masked assailants shot and killed a retired superintendent of police (SP) in front of his Millat Park home in Pakistan, Dawn reported.

A CCTV video of the event that surfaced on social media showed that retired SP Farhat Abbas, 62, was getting into his car to drive to his hometown of Baharwal Village, Pattoki, from Millat Park on Multan Road, when a young guy with a pistol approached him.

Following the incident, the suspect then fled the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Millat Park police shifted the body to the morgue for an autopsy and registered a murder case against the unidentified killer on the victim's nephew Salman Tahir's complaint, according to Dawn.

A probe has been initiated in the case and senior police officers have been asked to investigate and arrest the killer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor