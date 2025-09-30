Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Karachi while resisting a robbery

Karachi [Pakistan], September 30 : A police personnel was shot dead by unknown assailant in the Bhains Colony area of Pakistan's Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday, citing police reports.

The deceased was identified as Qaiser, who was deployed at the Saudabad Police Station in District Korangi. The police said that the culprit targeted the cop near 10th Street Road in the vicinity.

According to the police, an eyewitness confirmed that the cop was killed while he was resisting a robbery. Meanwhile, as per the citizens, the culprit ran away from the incident spot with a 30-bore pistol.

The victim was admitted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital, where his body was handed over to his family members following a postmortem.

The police have registered an FIR into the matter, whereas the investigation is underway.

Earlier on September 18, a police constable was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Karachi, Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing police reports.

Officials identified the slain officer as Constable Sadam Hussain, who was posted at Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station. Police said he was at a puncture shop to repair his motorcycle when four men in a white car opened fire on him.

Investigators recovered five spent 9mm pistol shells and one 30-bore pistol shell from the scene. The constable's body was shifted to a private hospital near the National Stadium, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Langah directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West to submit an immediate report on the measures taken. He also instructed officials to ensure the investigation progresses effectively by gathering forensic evidence and eyewitness statements. The minister further sought updates on any arrests made in connection with the killing.

This is the second such incident in recent weeks. In August, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohammad Khan Abro was gunned down in a suspected targeted attack in Bin Qasim Town. According to police, assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him outside his residence. He was critically wounded and shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, as reported by ARY News.

The slain ASI had earlier served as in-charge of the Ghaghar Phatak police post and was posted at Steel Town Police Station at the time of his death. Following that attack, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had also sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police and instructed authorities to arrest those involved at the earliest.

