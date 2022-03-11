Pakistan Police storm Parliament Lodges, arrest 19 people including JUI-F MNAs

Pakistan Police stormed the Parliament Lodges and arrested 19 people including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MNAs Salahuddin Ayubi and Maulana Jamal-ud-Din.

On Thursday, Dawn newspaper reported that the police entered the lodges and conducted an operation inside the Parliament Lodges.

This comes after members of Ansarul Islam, a uniformed volunteer force of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), entered the Parliament Lodges in large numbers.

According to reports, Pakistan's law enforcement agency broke the door of the MNAs' room to make the arrests.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reportedly asked party workers to reach Islamabad and he also reached the lodges accompanied by other lawmakers, Dawn reported.

Fazl earlier took to Twitter to claim that police wanted to "abduct" his party's workers and his volunteers had arrived at the lodges to protect them.

He added that his party wanted to "provide security to the MNAs."

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus took notice of the group's presence inside the lodges.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor