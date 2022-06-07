Pakistan police 'torture' students for participating in rally

Pakistan police have tortured students for participating in a rally in Gujranwala.

According to the Dawn newspaper, students were detained at the Civil Lines police station for three hours. The detainees include the son of DHQ Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent, the publication reported.

In Pakistan, there have been clashes between Police and students.

Recently, Pakistan police clashed with Baloch students protesting for the release of missing students.

According to students, plain-clothed officials snatched their mobile phones and dismantled the protest camp, reported local media.

Students activists claim that the peaceful protesters were unnecessarily manhandled and beaten by the Police.

As per the latest development, the Baloch students have blocked the main road in Islamabad, reported local media.

Balochistan's Human Development Index (HDI) ranks below 0.40 as compared to the other provinces of Pakistan that lie above 0.50. Within Pakistan, Balochistan lags far behind other provinces and 15 out of Pakistan's least-developed districts are in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, enforced disappearances and arbitrary killings of Balochs have also become a new 'normal in the region'.

Earlier, scores of students in Pakistan participated in a march to mark the 38th anniversary of the ban on student unions imposed by former president General Ziaul Haq, reported local media.

The protesters asked all political parties to unanimously pass legislation in parliament to decriminalise student politics, reported Dawn.

Criminalising politics in university campuses has had a devastating effect on the democratic process and particularly the development of youth said the Pakistani publication.

The students had also urged all mainstream political parties to act towards the restoration of student unions in colleges and universities.

( With inputs from ANI )

