Pakistan: Policeman caught selling stolen motorcycles, sting operation reveals

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 : A shocking revelation emerged when a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) stationed at Karachi's Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) was caught in the act of selling stolen motorcycles, ARY News reported.

A sting operation unfolded at the AVLC office, conducted by the ARY News exposing DSP Nijabat Hussain's illicit activities.

It was uncovered during the sting that DSP Hussain was secretively offloading motorcycles recovered post-theft without notifying their rightful owners. Operating out of AVLC East, citizens had been lodging complaints against Hussain's alleged involvement in criminal endeavours.

In a carefully orchestrated sting operation, the Sar-e-Aam team managed to procure two motorcycles from DSP Hussain, capturing all conversations and transactions related to the illicit deals. Iqrarul Hassan disclosed that due to budget constraints, the team could only acquire stolen motorcycles, hinting at DSP Hussain's purported involvement in the sale of stolen cars as well.

The ramifications of this sting operation reverberated throughout the police department, prompting an immediate inquiry into the matter. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVLC Arif Aslam Rao swiftly intervened upon receiving notice from ARY News, promptly relieving DSP Nijabat Hussain of his duties and initiating an investigation.

This incident not only casts doubts on the integrity of certain law enforcement officials but also underscores their potential entanglement in criminal activities.

In a parallel development earlier in March, another law enforcement official, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Ahmed Karim Jilani, faced similar ignominy when apprehended red-handed in a smuggling operation involving Gutka and other drugs. Prompt action was taken by then Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar, suspending Jilani and ordering an inquiry, appointing DIG Mirpurkhas Tanveer Alam Odho as the inquiry officer, ARY News reported.

