Pakistan poll body hints at delay in election results in some places due to security, other reasons

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 7 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday, noted that polling results can be delayed in different constituencies due to security and other reasons, as reported by Geo News.

ECP project management unit's Director Col (retd) Saad said that all the returning officers and field officers are being monitored.

He further said that there would be no difference in the polls without the internet, adding that it would not affect the EMS as well.

"The results can be delayed in different constituencies due to security and other reasons," he said.

"We are in contact with all telecom companies and Nepra has assured us that there will be no loadshedding tomorrow," he said.

On the eve of general elections slated on February 8, at least 26 people have been killed, and several others injured after two back-to-back blasts jolted Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to the police, cited by Dawn newspaper, the first blast took place outside the election office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin. However, the second blast was reported in Qila Saifullah shortly after the first attack.

After the blasts, an emergency has been imposed across hospitals in Quetta for which additional staff has also been called, the provincial health secretary told Geo News.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Pakistan's Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz indicated the possible suspension of internet access in case of security issues in any area on the day of elections which is February 8, while Amnesty International called for uninterrupted internet access in Pakistan during the polling process, Dawn reported.

Ejaz said that Pakistan's caretaker government will consider suspending the internet service on February 8 only if it receives a request from a district or province considering the security situation.

