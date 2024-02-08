Pakistan polls: Shehbaz Sharif among early voters

Islamabad, Feb 8 Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday cast his vote for the general elections in the country.

Sharif, the former prime minister, cast his vote in Lahore's NA128 Model Town constituency, Dawn reported.

Talking to mediapersons, Sharif said that public holds the destiny of their country in hand.

He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangement for the polling.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi has cast vote at a polling station in Islamabad's NA-46.

Twin terrorist attacks rocked Pishin and Qilla Saifullah in Balochistan province on the poll eve, leaving scores of people dead and dozens injured.

