Pakistan Elections 2024: Voting Underway Amidst Security Concerns, One Officer Killed

Islamabad, Feb 8 A security officer was killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Tank district in Pakistan on Thursday where polling is underway to elect the new government, local media reported.

The security officer was killed after after gunmen opened fire at a security forces vehicle, Khyber news reported. Tens of thousands of security personnel have been deployed at polling stations to ensure security.

Internet has also been suspended across the country in what the government has described as a "security measure". Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi and Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif were among the early voters.

The country's border with Iran and Afghanistan have been sealed for the polling day to ensure security. On the poll eve, twin terrorist attacks rocked Pishin and Qilla Saifullah in Balochistan province, leaving scores of people dead and injuring dozens.

