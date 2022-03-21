Pakistan: PPP chairman accuses PM of being foreign-funded agent

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday accused Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan of being a 'foreign funded' agent, who was installed in the country to destroy Pakistan's economy and foreign policy.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Zardari House, The News International reported.

"You are a foreign-sponsored agent who was planted in our system to destroy the country's economy, slow down the work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and isolate Pakistan at the international level with wrong policies," Bilawal was quoted as saying by The News international.

Bilawal accused the Pakistani PM of copying the foreign policy from India and said, "He is adopting the foreign policy of India. What is the difference between his foreign policy and that of India right now?"

"You have distanced Pakistan from its long-term friends, the United States and the European Union, with which we have trade relations worth billions of dollars," he added.

Bilawal said that he will not forgive the Pakistani people who vote in favour of Pakistani PM in the no-confidence motion.

"Those who will stand against you will be remembered as a hero in history who helped take down a corrupt and incompetent regime. History will remember those who stood with the Constitution and democratic values..." Bilawal was quoted as saying by The News International.

Bilawal stated that the Pakistani PM is running away from the no-confidence motion but they will not allow him to play with the future of their country.

Bilawal claimed that the Pakistani government considers itself above the constitution and said, "However, there is an institution in the country that is ready to protect our constitutional rights, democratic rights, our votes, and the parliamentarians."

Earlier, on Monday, while addressing the reporters, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Pakistani PM for lauding India's independent foreign policy and said "you were begging Biden for a phone call and now you tell us about your so-called independent foreign policy."

Meanwhile, Pakistani PM has to face the no-confidence motion on Friday as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday summoned the session of the Lower House at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday.

The joint opposition made the requisition for the session along with the submission of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on March 8. The Speaker summoned the session under Article 54 (3) and Article 254 of the Constitution, The Nation reported.

