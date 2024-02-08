Pakistan: PPP chairman Bilawal demands "immediate restoration" of mobile services as polling continues

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 : As mobile services remain suspended in Pakistan amid the ongoing polls, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the immediate restoration of mobile phone services across the country, as reported by Dawn.

PPP leader Bilawal took to his social media X, stating that he has asked his party to approach both, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the courts for the same.

"Mobile phone services must be restored immediately across the country have asked my party to approach both ECP and the courts for this purpose," he posted on X.

Notably, earlier today as the polls began, the Federal Interior Ministry suspended mobile phone and internet services across Pakistan to maintain the law and order situation during the general elections.

Moreover, the internet monitor Netblocks also said that the real-time data shows that internet blackouts are now in effect in "multiple regions of Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions," as reported by Dawn.

"The incident comes on election day and follows months of digital censorship targeting the political opposition," it added.

Earlier in a statement issued by the interior ministry, they said that a recent surge in terrorist activities resulting in precious lives have stirred a security environment in the country," according to Dawn.

"Need has arisen to take measures to safeguard against" security threats, it added.

The decision comes in the wake of recent terrorist incidents that have claimed precious lives and disrupted the security environment throughout the country Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The move to suspend mobile services underscores the seriousness with which the government is approaching the issue of national security.

As the country navigates through these challenging times, citizens are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces to uphold stability and peace across Pakistan.

Besides that, voting has already started in Pakistan for the national and provincial assemblies. The polling process, with more than 128 million started at 8 am (local time) and will continue till 5 pm (local time).

