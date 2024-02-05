Pakistan: PPP chairman Bilawal urges people to vote for his party to stop PML-N

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged people to vote for his party if they want to stop the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Geo News reported.

Bilawal, while addressing a rally in Pakistan's Hyderabad, urged people to vote for the "arrow" the PPP's election symbolif they wanted to stop the lion, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) electoral symbol.

He emphasised the need for hard work and told the rally's participants: "You just get PPP won [elections]. I will handle this lion."

The PPP chairman, while taking a dig at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the city, once considered the stronghold of the party, advised the people that if you were asked to vote for "kite" then tell them: "[We] will not vote for those who raise anti-Pakistan slogans".

You should say that you would rip apart the kite, he added. The PPP leader urged the people not to waste their vote by casting for any independent candidatean apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates, as per Geo News.

PTI candidates are contesting the February 8 general elections as independent candidates as the Supreme Court last month upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to strip of PTI's 'bat' symbol after finding irregularities in the party's intra-party elections.

While addressing the rally, Bilawal did not even spare the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), the party that was an ally of the PPP in the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement's government.

He urged the rally's participants not to vote for "book", the electoral symbol of JUI-F.

"I need all the seats of Hyderabad," he tasked his party workers.

Bilawal thanked the people for electing PPP during the recent local body elections in the city and said: "There will be a rain of arrows on February 8", as per Geo News.

