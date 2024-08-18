Pakistan: PPP, Imran Khan's party slam Punjab govt's power subsidy plan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 18 : The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have criticised the Punjab government's plan to give relief to power consumers for two months, calling it a decision taken merely for optics, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The statement of PPP and Imran Khan-founded party came after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Friday announced the two-month power subsidy programme for the people of Punjab, which would be given to residents using up to 500 units in August and September bills.

Speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan on Saturday, PPP leader Murtaza Wahab said that every government has prioritised providing relief to the people. However, it should be granted on a long-term basis.

Reacting to the Punjab government's power relief plan, he said that the provincial government would bear a financial expense of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 45 billion while the relief would only last for only two months.

Wahab accused the PML-N government of signing contracts with the independent power producers (IPPs) in a hurry. He said that the government is responsible for providing long-term relief rather than such moves which are merely for optics.

He further said, "Provincial card should not be played on electricity-related issues." The Karachi mayor, whose party is a coalition partner of the ruling PML-N in the Centre, urged the federal government to make long-term plans with the PPP to provide relief to the people.

During the same programme, Adviser on Finance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Muzammil Aslam slammed Punjab's two-month power subsidy announcement, stressing that it would be equivalent to wasting public resources in the name of relief, Geo News reported.

He said that unsustainable power projects were launched in Punjab, which generate electricity at the cost of PKR 75 per unit through imported furnace. He further said that Sindh and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were generating low-cost electricity.

Muzammil Aslam said that the cost of per unit electricity generation would reach PKR 8 through the new power projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Geo News report.

On Friday, Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced their decision to reduce the development fund to give PKR 14 per unit relief in power bills to consumers using up to 500 units for two months. He thanked his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, for reducing the price of flour after she assumed office in the province.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Maryam Nawaz's decision, calling it a "historic" relief package for electricity consumers in Punjab.

He said efforts were being made to find a lasting and sustainable solution to the power crisis by taking steps against electricity theft and implementing reforms in the power sector, the report said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that recently, his administration diverted PKR 50 billion from the development budget of the federal government and gave relief to people in electricity prices, from which consumers using 200 units are taking advantage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor