Pakistan: PPP objects to election results system with Election Commission

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 : Ahead of the upcoming general elections that are slated to be held on February 8, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has raised objections regarding the election results system with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

In a letter written to ECP, PPP stated, "We are bringing our serious objections to your notice with regard to the new system of election results, the EMS."

The PPP mentioned that the ECP had rejected the use of WhatsApp in the parliamentary committee session and added that it would have Internet problems.

In the letter, PPP wrote, "The election commission had rejected the use of WhatsApp in the parliamentary committee session saying it would have Internet problems." The PPP wrote, "When the WhatsApp will face problem, the new App would likely to have more problems."

PPP stressed that the use of the EMS app will compromise the transparency of the polls. It further said, "We demand the use of WhatsApp for sending election results instead of the new application."

In the letter, PPP further mentioned, "The Presiding Officers sending election result to the ROs, should also send it to the candidate and election agents." The PPP suggested the formation of WhatsApp groups, where polling complaints can also be shared.

The party has expressed apprehension that the new election results system will be a repeat of the RTS imbroglio, which was used in the polls conducted in 2018.

Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif of being driven by "hatred" and "revenge," Pakistan-based The News International reported.

"I know them [PML-N]. They have hatred, malice and revenge in their hearts...Mian Sahib's first and second terms were no less than dictatorships," Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a political gathering in Punjab's Chiniot.

Taking a dig against the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the PPP chief warned that the former's "revenge-centric approach" would adversely affect the masses, the country and its economy, The News International reported.

"Mian Sahib is habitual of revenge. He would take revenge, which no one can think of if he becomes the [country's] prime minister for the fourth time," The News International quoted Bilawal as saying.

"Their politics is based on violence," Pakistan's former Foreign Minister said, while warning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers of disastrous consequences if Nawaz Sharif secures a fourth term as Pakistan's PM.

He said, "The issue is that they [the Sharifs] only think about themselves. He [Nawaz] is worried about how to sit on the prime minister's chair."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor