Pakistan President Zardari declares salary waiver amid economic crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 13 : Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari announced on Tuesday his decision to forgo his salary while in office, citing the economic challenges faced by the country, The Express Tribune reported.

"In view of the prevailing economic challenges, President Zardari has decided that he will not draw his presidential salary. He took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country," said a statement released by the President's Secretariat.

The president considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary, the statement added.

In a similar move, the newly sworn-in Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also decided against drawing a salary during his service period, The Express Tribune reported.

Taking to social media platform X, Naqvi stated that he committed to serving the nation in challenging times "in every possible way".

On March 10, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan, officially taking over as the head of the state for a historic second time, Dawn reported.

Notably, Zardari is the only civilian candidate to have been elected as head of state for a second time, excluding the military heads. Earlier, he served as Pakistan President from 2008 to 2013.

Zardari had secured 411 electoral votes on Saturday to defeat his opponent and chief of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who could only get 181 votes, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Zardari today at the President's House in Islamabad. They were flanked by newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and outgoing President Arif Alvi.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also present.

Zardari is also one of the four democratically elected presidents to have completed their five-year constitutional term, as reported by Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor