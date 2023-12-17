Pakistan: Protest staged at Karachi fishing harbour over vendor's murder

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 : A protest was staged at the Karachi fish harbour on Sunday over the murder of a cart vendor, ARY News reported.

After the funeral of Saddam Hussain, the vendor, who was stabbed to death at the harbour, his relatives launched the protest.

The protesters said that criminals extort protection money in the fish market and workers, who refuse to pay, are subjected to violence, ARY News reported.

"The criminals have the patronage of police and the fish market administration," one of his relatives alleged.

A strike against murder was observed at the fish harbour, during which routine business activities were halted and angry demonstrators forced out fish cutters from the market.

The administration dispatched police to maintain law and order.

"The murder accused, Ali Raza, has been arrested and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," ARY News quoted a police official as saying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor