Pakistan: Protests continue across Sindh Universities over appointment of bureaucrats as Vice-Chancellors

Karachi [Pakistan], January 20 : Academic activities in universities across Pakistan's Sindh province have been suspended for the fifth consecutive day as protests continue against the appointment of bureaucrats as vice-chancellors.

According to reports by Geo News, the Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association Sindh (Fapuasa) started the boycott on January 16, voicing strong opposition to the government's decision to place bureaucrats in leadership positions. As a result, teaching activities have been disrupted in more than 17 universities, including the University of Karachi.

Fapuasa has condemned the proposed amendments to the Universities Act, which would permit non-academics and bureaucrats to assume vice-chancellor roles. Geo News reported that the association is demanding the immediate withdrawal of these amendments, arguing that such measures undermine the autonomy of academic institutions and threaten the quality of higher education.

Fapuasa has called for province-wide protests, observing a black day and holding general body meetings. The association has also instructed its members to organise press conferences and rallies at their respective universities to escalate opposition to what they describe as the government's "anti-education policies", reported Geo News. Additionally, Fapuasa plans to hold a formal press conference to announce a complete boycott of academic activities across all public universities in Sindh.

Fapuasa leaders criticised the government for continuing to support appointments of non-permanent faculty and bureaucrats, calling this practice a disregard for academic integrity and merit-based leadership. The association insisted that such decisions are detrimental to the future of higher education in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has also expressed concern over the appointment of bureaucrats and non-PhDs as vice-chancellors, highlighting that these decisions compromise university autonomy and academic standards. As reported by Geo News, Fapuasa has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting academic freedom and meritocracy, urging the government to reverse its policies. The association has warned that any further attempts to politicise or bureaucratise university leadership will face unified resistance from Sindh's academic community.

