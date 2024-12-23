Pakistan: Protests continue in Kurram over road closures amid crisis

Kurram [Pakistan], December 23 : Protests against the prolonged road closures in Kurram persisted on Sunday, as residents held a sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club, braving freezing temperatures. The blockade has caused severe shortages of food, medicine, and essential goods in the region, Dawn reported.

Philanthropist Faisal Edhi said that more than 50 children had died due to a lack of medical facilities, with some sources suggesting the death toll could be even higher, as per the Dawn report.

Tehsil Council Chairman Agha Muzammil Hussain condemned the government for "besieging" Parachinar, worsening the humanitarian crisis. Member of Provincial Assembly Ali Hadi Irfani also criticised the government's "unnecessary actions" and called for immediate relief efforts.

Local businesses have been forced to close due to food shortages, and the district administration is negotiating to reopen roads. Despite these dire reports, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government recently rejected claims that deaths in Upper Kurram were caused by a shortage of medicines.

Local chemists and drug associations had reported a lack of supplies due to the ongoing road closures. The adviser to the Chief Minister on Health, Ihtesham Ali, stated that no deaths had occurred due to medicine shortages and insisted that the government was ensuring uninterrupted medical aid.

He mentioned that medical supplies, including vaccines and essential medicines, worth Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 30 million had been sent to Kurram, with medicines being delivered by helicopter and distributed by local health authorities. Ali also acknowledged the logistical challenges, including delays in clearing medicines at airports, but assured that they were being managed efficiently.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif urged armed groups in the region to voluntarily surrender their weapons, warning that the government may take action if the situation does not improve.

He emphasised that road access would be restored immediately once weapons were surrendered. The ongoing crisis has been further complicated by sectarian tensions, with the government seeking a long-term resolution through dialogue with local leaders.

