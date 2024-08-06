Pakistan: Protests over electricity issues continue, nationwide shutter strike announced

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 6 : Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, a senior leader of the radical political party, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, has called a nationwide shutter down strike amid the ongoing protests in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune reported.

During a press conference on the sidelines of the Rawalpindi sit-in, Rehman announced that there would be a series of protests across Pakistan.

Rehman said that on August 8, sit-in participants would march on Murree Road, followed by a significant protest outside the Chief Minister's House situated in Lahore on August 11 and another in Peshawar on August 12.

These protests have been going on since July 27 demanding the termination or review of certain agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and demanding a forensic audit of all agreements.

The leader, in his statement, highlighted the impact of rising electricity bills on household budgets. He further stressed that charges should reflect the actual cost of electricity.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan government, Rehman said the government's negotiation committee on the issue of electricity has vanished, saying, "We might have to advertise the disappearance of the government committee".

Rehman further noted that the government was troubled as the sit-in disrupted their luxuries, and demanded that the negotiation committee should include the Auditor General of Pakistan, the Chairman of WAPDA, the Federal Chamber of Commerce, and consumer representatives, Express Tribune reported.

Earlier, when the third round of talks was scheduled between both parties on Thursday, the government-appointed committee did not come.

The Jamaat-e-Islami then warned the government that they would expand their protests countrywide if the government did not reduce the burden of taxes.

At that time, Rehman had said that he would wait for a few days, but would expand their protest after that if the government failed to fulfill their demands. They demand the end of the petroleum development levy on all petroleum products and reduce the prices of these goods. They demanded a tariff reduction of 20 per cent in the prices of food commodities, electricity, and gas tariffs.

The Jamaat-e-Islami demanded negotiations with the Independent Power Producers, especially regarding the clause of payments in US Dollars. They want a reduction in taxes imposed on the middle class and want it redirected to the privileged class. They further want a reduction in non-developmental expenses by 35 per cent. The party also wants the government to roll back taxes on stationery and other items used for children's training and education.

As the talks between the Jamaat-e-Islami and the government remain in limbo, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that their movement is aimed at saving the people from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), who he alleged are "looting the masses."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor