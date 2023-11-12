Pakistan: PTI cancels rally in Karachi after district administration denies permission

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has cancelled its public gathering in Karachi. The rally scheduled for Sunday was cancelled after the district administration denied permission, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

PTI Karachi Chapter said in a statement that they had approached relevant authorities, including the Sindh chief minister and Commissioner Karachi, to seek permission to hold public gatherings in the metropolis.

The PTI said the district administration rejected the request, lambasting the authorities' attitude towards the Imran Khan-led party. "The PTI is being denied a level-playing field," the statement added.

The party said that after the announcement of elections, every political party has the constitutional right to start political activities and electioneering. All the political parties have started their election campaigns, but the PTI has not been allowed to do so, it added.

The party further stated that it had moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek a request for arranging a public gathering in Karachi, as per ARY News.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced general elections in the country that will be held on February 8, 2024.

The notification said that, in light of the Supreme Court's order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding general elections across the country after the ECP submitted the record of its meeting with the president, according to ARY News.

