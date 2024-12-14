Pakistan: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar emphasises on dialogue to resolve political conflict

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Saturday said that dialogue is essential to resolve the political conflict between the party and government.

According to The Express Tribune, Gohar Khan, speaking to the media, said, "Imran Khan has called for negotiations before, and dialogue should definitely take place,"

He highlighted that political conflicts can only be resolved through political engagement.

Currently, Pakistan government is pushed back by the PTI supporters who are protesting all over the country, demanding the release of its founder Imran Khan.

According to Express Tribune, Gohar Khan said that PTI previously attempted negotiations with the government but no resolutions were made.

He noted, "There were previous negotiations, but the contact broke down before reaching a stage of resolution."

In response to questions about ongoing legal matters, Gohar confirmed that a request for discharge had been filed in the May 9 case, calling the charges "entirely false."

He stated, "All the cases are fabricated, and we will be acquitted in all of them."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif questioned the practicality of initiating talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf amid the protest from the party demanding the release of its founder Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Defence Minister Asif said that the founder of PTI has himself expressed mistrust in his party leaders.

Asif remark came during a Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan."

"Where will such negotiations lead?" he asked, adding that the sudden discussion about talks has left people surprised.

Additionally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui slammed PTI for its dual approach - speaking of negotiations while promoting civil disobedience, Geo News reported.

"You cannot shake hands with one hand while holding a sword in the other," Siddiqui remarked.

In a statement, Siddiqui said PTI cannot seek concessions while simultaneously planning civil disobedience.

