Pakistan: PTI Chairman Gohar Khan alleges attack on family by masked men

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 13 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan alleged that some masked men broke into his house and attacked his son and nephew while he was present at the hearing regarding his party's electoral symbol at the Supreme Court, Dawn reported.

During the hearing, he told Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa that four pickup trucks were at his residence where they roughed up his family and also confiscated a computer and documents.

He asked the court to excuse him from the hearing and left.

During his absence, the chief justice called Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman to the rostrum and said: "Nothing like this should happen, if it is happening."

The PTI chairman described the situation as "very serious" and wanted to tell more but was not given the permission by the chief justice, who again instructed the additional attorney general to get the situation "fixed", according to Dawn.

The chief justice told Barrister Gohar he could accompany the attorney general if he wanted to but the PTI chairman chose to continue with the hearing.

Later in the day, Islamabad Police said the city DPO had visited Gohar's residence on the instructions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Akbar Nasir Khan, Dawn reported.

"DPO City has met Barrister Gohar's nephew Muhammad Yusuf and obtained preliminary information," the capital city police said in a post on X.

"Further action will be taken after Barrister Gohar is done with the court proceedings. The law is equal for all and no exception will be made for anyone. If any police officer is guilty, action will be taken against him," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor