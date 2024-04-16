Pakistan: PTI, JUI-F 'agree on increasing contacts' amid calls for movement against poll rigging

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 : The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by Maulana Fazl, and Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have "agreed on increasing party-level contacts" as the former pulled up for starting a nationwide movement against election rigging, according to Geo News.

Asad Qaiser, the central leader of the PTI, verified that he spoke with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the phone and wished him a happy Eid ul Fitr.

"We exchanged views on the current political situation and the process of forming government in our telephonic conversation," Qaiser said in a statement, adding that both sides agreed on increasing party-level contacts.

The former speaker of the National Assembly also disclosed his party's concerns about the establishment of a coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with support from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other allies following the national elections on February 8, as per Geo News.

Qaiser asserted that by "stealing public mandate" in the general elections of 2024, both parties repudiated the entire process that resulted in the formation of the current government.

Additionally, he emphasised the urgent need for a coordinated public movement opposing the "fake government." According to the politician, there is "ideological coordination" between the PTI and the JUI-F with respect to the public movement.

Additionally, Qaiser proposed that parties that uphold the rule of law launch a political movement opposing the current administration under the banner of "Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Dastoor," reported Geo News.

These are not the first interactions between the former political opponents who grew closer after their performance in the national polls did not meet their expectations.

The meeting between a team from the erstwhile ruling party and the JUI-F supremo in October of last year drew criticism from several Imran-founded party factions.

