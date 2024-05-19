Pakistan: PTI leader Marwat challenges Ishaq Dar's appointment as Dy PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has challenged Ishaq Dar's nomination as deputy prime minister in the Islamabad High Court, reported ARY News on Sunday.

Ishaq Dar was already serving as the Minister of Finance when he was named deputy prime minister on April 28, according to Sher Afzal Marwat's lawsuit, reported ARY News.

"There is no provision in the 1973 Constitution that allows the Prime Minister to appoint someone as his deputy, and the office of the deputy prime minister is unconstitutional," the PTI leader said.

In addition, Sher Afzal Marawat said that Ishaq Dar's appointment was unconstitutional and went against the idea of the separation of powers.

The leader of the PTI asked that Ishaq Dar's appointment as deputy prime minister be deemed void by the IHC.

Ishaq Dar's position as deputy prime minister was already challenged in a suit that the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied.

Citing that the Pakistani Constitution does not provide the position of Deputy Prime Minister, the petitioner said that the announcement designating Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister was in violation of the Constitution.

On the other hand, the plea was dismissed by the Lahore High Court as being inadmissible.

