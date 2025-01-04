Pakistan: PTI may share demands' list by next week, PM's Adviser says

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 : Pakistani Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI's negotiating team likely to meet the party's founder on Monday, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah told ARY News that the PTI's negotiators will hopefully share their charter of demands to the government in the next week.

"If they did submit their written demands in yesterday's talks, we would have held consultation over it," Sanaullah, a PML-N leader said.

He said the Shehbaz Sharif talked in response to the propaganda. "Our own people are involved in the propaganda in the US and Europe, against the country," Sanaullah said.

"Pakistan has been a sovereign country, it would not kneel down before anyone," he said.

ARY News reported that the PTI's negotiating team has been granted permission to meet the party's founder in Adiala jail. "If the negotiating team didn't reach jail today, then they will visit likely on coming Monday or Tuesday," according to sources.

The PTI's talks committee will hold consultations with Imran Khan over its demands in the jail.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal said that there was no progress in the current talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as the party has not yet submitted its list of demands, ARY News reported.

Afzal said the government initiated the dialogue process to promote democracy and agreed on two key points of during initial discussions with PTI.

The first was for PTI to submit its demands, and the second was for their negotiating team to consult with the party's founder for further guidance, he added.

"Despite holding consultations with their founder, the PTI team has failed to finalize or present its demands," ARY News quoted him as saying.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, also likely to visit the jail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor