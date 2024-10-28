Pakistan: PTI opposes government's constitutional amendment plans, citing threat to judiciary independence

Islamabad (Pakistan), October 28 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has voiced strong opposition to any new constitutional amendments that the incumbent Pakistani government may propose, Geo News reported, citing a PTI spokesperson.

During a recent parliamentary session, as per media reports from Pakistan, PTI lawmakers staged a walkout as voting began on the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment. The party fears the proposed changes could increase political interference in the judiciary, particularly in the appointment process for the Pakistani Chief Justice and other judges of the Supreme Court, which they say would give parliament too much control over judicial matters.

PTI leaders claim these changes threaten the separation of powers, allowing the government to influence the judiciary. "Whether it is the 27th constitutional amendment or the 28th, the PTI will oppose it," said PTI's Sheikh Waqas Akram during an appearance on a show on Geo News. Akram insisted that his party would firmly resist any amendments that, in PTI's view, undermine judicial independence.

The PTI's recent comments came after Geo News reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto were discussing plans for a "27th constitutional amendment." While the details of this proposed amendment have not been publicly confirmed, PTI's stance is already clear, reported the Pakistani media organisation.

PTI further alleged that the government's recent actions demonstrate an intention to silence the opposition, claiming, "If the government were not fearful, it would not resort to house raids on PTI lawmakers or the 'abduction' of supporters." He continued, "We are a political party, and naturally, our decisions are subject to criticism, but why is the demand for consensus raised only when it concerns PTI?"

Akram also spoke out in defence of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, stating that she has no political ambitions. He reiterated that the PTI founder has decided not to involve any family members in politics. "It is not politics when a wife steps forward for her husband, or sisters for their brother," Geo News cited the PTI spokesperson as saying.

The report further added that PTI will continue to support any family members who advocate for Khan's release.

