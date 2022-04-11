Pakistan: PTI parliamentary party meeting chaired by Imran Khan underway

Ahead of the National Assembly session for the election of the new Prime Minister, a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary party is underway at the Parliament House in Islamabad, reported Radio Pakistan.

The meeting is being chaired by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, former foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that a decision regarding the resignation of PTI lawmakers from the assemblies will be taken in the meeting, according to ARY News.

"A parliamentary party meeting will be held on Monday in which PTI will take a final decision regarding the resignations of the members of the assemblies. Everything will be done as per Imran Khan's directives and his decisions will be accepted by all of us," the media outlet quoted him as saying during its news programme on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Parliament is also going to elect the country's new Prime Minister today at 2.00 pm after Imran Khan was ousted from the PM post in a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

Moreover, nomination papers of Pakistan's joint Opposition candidate Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi were approved for the Prime Minister's election on Sunday.

Ahead of the crucial National Assembly session, PTI leader Asad Umar has instructed the party lawmakers to ensure their attendance in the Assembly to support Qureshi.

Notably, the voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was held in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night, with 174 members recording their votes in favour of the motion that ousted the Imran Khan government.

( With inputs from ANI )

