Pakistan: Punjab faces severe flood threat as Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab rivers swell

Punjab [Pakistan], September 12 : Punjab is grappling with a relentless flood emergency as the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers continue to swell, inundating thousands of villages and displacing millions across the province, Dawn reported.

The Pakistani media outlet claimed that the situation intensified after Indian authorities issued alerts for rising water levels at Ganda Singh Wala and Ferozepur two days ago, prompting renewed evacuations along the Sutlej River.

At Panjnad Headworks on the Chenab River, water discharge surged to an exceptionally high level, crossing 668,000 cusecs. Between Wednesday morning and early Thursday, the flow increased by 100,000 cusecs, triggering mass evacuations in Alipur tehsil.

In a late-night development, a protective dyke near Shujabad collapsed for a second time, inundating communities along the riverbank. Downstream pressure also impacted Sindh's Guddu and Sukkur barrages, which continue to record medium flood levels with flows exceeding 400,000 cusecs.

Authorities reported that in Rahim Yar Khan, 660,000 cusecs passed through Chachran Sharif, though no immediate threat to localities was identified. According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) data, Panjnad witnessed outflows of over 668,000 cusecs, while Guddu and Sukkur barrages recorded flows above 400,000 cusecs.

However, Ganda Singh Wala on the Sutlej River near the Indian border registered a "medium" flood, Dawn reported.

The PDMA River Flows report released at 6:30 pm showed Marala Headworks steady at 68,986 cusecs, Khanki Headworks rising at 82,411 cusecs, and Qadirabad Headworks steady at 84,440 cusecs. Chiniot Bridge saw rising flows at 57,463 cusecs, while the Rivaz Bridge gauge remained steady at 518 feet.

Trimmu Headworks recorded a steady 140,007 cusecs, Head Muhammad Wala gauge fell to 412.38 feet, Sher Shah Bridge was steady at 393.20 feet, and Panjnad Headworks flowed extremely heavy at 658,845 cusecs.

On the Ravi River, flows remained steady across locations, including Jassar at 19,500 cusecs, Ravi Syphon at 32,120 cusecs, and Sidhnai Headworks at 75,549 cusecs.

On the Sutlej River, Ganda Singh Wala recorded 98,165 cusecs and Sulemanki Headworks 121,459 cusecs, while Islam Headworks saw falling flows at 113,956 cusecs.

Tragedy struck in several districts. In Bahawalnagar, two people drowned after a Rescue 1122 boat carrying 23 evacuees capsized.

In Jalalpur Pirwala, another boat carrying 25 people overturned, leaving five, including children, missing. In Muzaffargarh, three teenagers fell into floodwaters near Basti Jarah; one died and two were rescued.

Authorities reported that thousands of people were fleeing their homes in Seetpur, Khairpur, and Bait Nabi Shah in Muzaffargarh, as well as in Jalalpur Pirwala, where 706,000 people across 148 mouzas have been affected. In Khanewal, 159,029 people were evacuated from riverbeds, while 128,658 acres of crops were submerged.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javaid said, "More than 4,500 villages and 4.287 million people have been affected by floods across the province, with 2.262 million relocated."

He added that 396 relief camps, 490 medical camps, and 412 veterinary camps have been set up, while 1.696 million animals have been shifted to safer areas. A total of 79 people have lost their lives in the floods.

Punjab Emergency Service Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer said over 13,600 people were rescued in Multan alone over the past three days, with more than 25,000 relocated. Across the province, more than 362,000 people have been evacuated using 139 rescue boats.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said four helicopters and 2,000 tents have been deployed to Jalalpur Pirwala, where relief distribution continues with army support.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Khurrum Parvaiz told Dawn that rising water levels downstream of Panjnad prompted evacuation operations in Khanpur and Liaquatpur riverbed areas.

"Around 12,000 people had been evacuated, six relief camps established and 1,800 tents distributed among flood-affected families," he said, adding that all dykes in the district remained intact.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered the removal of the Assistant Commissioner of Jalalpur Pirwala over negligence after a rescue boat capsized.

She noted that water levels at Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah bridges had fallen below critical levels, ruling out immediate breaching of dykes. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited Panjnad Headworks, where the evacuation of low-lying areas continues with embankments under constant monitoring.

Officials also confirmed that Mangla Dam is 90 per cent full, Tarbela 100 per cent, India's Bhakra 90 per cent, Pong 99 per cent, and Thein 97 per cent, increasing downstream pressure.

Meanwhile, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said Pakistan is facing the final monsoon spell of the season, noting that floodwaters heading south were "losing steam," Dawn reported.

He added, "The water in our rivers came in two layers. The first is hitting Guddu Barrage, the other is at Panjnad. Based on this information, we expect that it will stabilise in the next two to three days."

Torrential monsoon rains in Balochistan over the past two days have triggered flash floods, prompting PDMA alerts. Officials said seasonal rivers and streams were already carrying heavy rainwater, with risks of severe flooding if showers continued.

At Hub Dam, water levels rose rapidly to 338 feet, just one foot short of full capacity, with residents along the Hub River warned to move to safer locations.

Balochistan government officials have completed arrangements along the left bank of the Indus River in anticipation of floodwaters arriving from Punjab's Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers.

Rescue teams, boats, and heavy machinery have been deployed across Nasirabad division districts, including Nasirabad, Usta Muhammad, Sohbatpur, and Jaffarabad.

Balochistan Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani told the provincial assembly that preparations were in place to shift residents from vulnerable areas to safety, adding, "If over 1.1 million cusecs flow through the Indus, the chief ministers of both provinces will decide further action."

Balochistan PDMA Director General Jahanzeb Khan said 16 flood control centres had been set up across four districts of Nasirabad division, operating round the clock, with rescue and relief arrangements, including provision of essential goods, ready to assist displaced families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor