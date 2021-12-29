Pakistan: Punjab farmers block Faisalabad-Multan road against unavailability of urea

Farmers of Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday blocked the Faisalabad-Multan road and closed railway crossing against the unavailability of urea fertiliser.

The demonstrating farmers from Pirmahal held the protest due to the strike of the fertiliser dealers and sellers, reported Dawn.

As a result of the protest, the traffic remained jammed on the Faisalabad-Multan road for more than one hour.

The farmers told Dawn that the officials had asked them to reach the Pirmahal Grain Market where they would be sold fertiliser bags on the rates fixed by the government but they remained standing in a long queue for hours in vain.

They were later informed that the dealers had refused to end their strike and sell them fertiliser. At this, the farmers were forced to stage a protest and block the traffic on Faisalabad-Multan road, reported Dawn.

The farmers ended their protest after the agriculture department assistant director and tehsil administration officials assured them that fertiliser bags would be supplied to them at the fixed rates from Wednesday.

Earlier on December 23, the farmers had blocked the railways crossing in protest against the urea fertiliser shortage.

( With inputs from ANI )

