Pakistan: Punjab government imposes section 144 ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's rally

Rawalpindi [Islamabad], September 28 : The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi district for two days, ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's public gathering at Liaquat Bagh, ARY News reported.

The notification imposing Section 144 was issued a day before the PTI's public gathering in Rawalpindi.

According to a notification issued here under section 144 of CrPC, the district administration banned all types of gatherings, rallies, protests, and weapon displays. The restriction will remain in effect on September 28 and 29, as per ARY News.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is a common legal provision used to restrict public assemblies for a limited period.

Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed in Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal districts.

The PTI called on supporters to gather at Liaquat Bagh.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub posted on X. "I urge you all to come out in great numbers to Liaquat Bagh at 2pm," he said. "We will have a gathering, it is our legal and constitutional right."

Earlier, PTI moved the deputy commissioner's office to seek permission for the September 28 public rally in Rawalpindi and later withdrew it.

Notably, Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench headed by Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, the PTI lawyer, said they are withdrawing the plea seeking permission to hold a rally on Saturday.

Justice Chaudhry asked, "You are withdrawing the plea after filing it?" and added, "Tomorrow is your rally in Rawalpindi, right?

In response to the judge's question, the PTI lawyer said that the party had moved the plea for holding a public rally in Rawalpindi three days back. However, it is being heard today.

The PTI lawyer further said that the deputy commissioner is also 'delaying' the issue. So, the PTI, on its leadership's instruction, has decided to withdraw its plea, according to a Geo News report.

