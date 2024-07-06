Pakistan: Punjab province urges social media shutdown amid security concerns during Muharram

Lahore [Pakistan], July 6 : Pakistan's Punjab government has requested country's interior ministry for a 'temporary suspension' on social media platforms from July 6-11 during Muharram processions, Dawn reported.

The home department of Punjab province has sent a letter to the Pakistan's interior ministry recommending the suspension of popular social media applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

However, the final decision on the social media shutdown request lies with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as it has not been definitively approved or denied at this stage.

Heightened security measures are currently underway across various regions of the Islamic Republic, as reported by Pakistani media.

It has been reported that 502 locations in Punjab have been identified as sensitive areas, prompting the deployment of army and Rangers personnel.

On Saturday, the Punjab government implemented Section 144 throughout the province for Muharram due to perceived risks to public peace, sectarian unity, and overall law and order. Sensitive cities like Karachi have made extensive preparations for Muharram.

Muharram holds profound significance for Shia Muslims. However, Pakistan has faced recurrent sectarian violence during this period between Sunni and Shia communities.

On January 19, 2007, a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Quetta during Muharram prayers, resulted in 15 deaths and numerous injuries. On December 28, 2009, in Karachi, a suicide bombing targeting a Muharram procession claimed the lives of 43 people and injured over 100. Another bombing during a Muharram procession in Rawalpindi on November 21, 2012, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people and injured over 60.

The Pakistan government's inability to effectively mitigate these threats has exacerbated the situation, leading to deadly incidents targeting Shia gatherings. Extremist factions exploit social media platforms during sensitive religious periods like Muharram to propagate hate speech and incite violence.

