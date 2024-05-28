Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah says, Nawaz Sharif will proactively "play his role in national politics soon"

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 28 : Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Public and Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will be seen proactively "playing his role in national politics soon," Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said that PML-N began the process of the intra-party elections by the PML-N's constitution, and an election commission was also set up by a central working committee.

Geo News reported, Sanaullah said that nomination papers were issued from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday, which would also be continued before 12 pm by Tuesday. He said that scrutiny of the nomination papers will be performed at 1 pm on Tuesday, and candidates could withdraw their nominations by 2:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday.

He announced that a total of 11 nominations have been issued so far and final lists of the candidates will be issued at 3 pm (local time), according to Geo News report. He further said that a general council's session will be held afterwards.

Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N will hold the polls for electing its president on Tuesday at 5 pm (local time). He further said that Bashir Memon, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Ishaq Dar, Raja Muhammad Farooq, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and Shah Ghulam Qadir have received their nomination papers today.

He said that disgruntled PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who had applied to register a new political party in April, could also submit his nominations, however, the scrutiny committee will take a decision on his "eligibility" to contest the party's intra-party polls.

Speaking on Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah said that entire party agreed on PML-N supremo's name for party's presidency. He added, "However, the party would welcome if someone else wants to submit nominations for taking part in the upcoming polls."

Sanaullah further said that Nawaz Sharif transformed PML-N into a popular public party after Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He further stated, "In case no candidates, the party's president would be elected unopposed, otherwise, polling will be held via a show of hands."

Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Public and Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif was not angry with someone and was fully active in national politics. He further said that all decisions of the federal and Punjab governments would be taken after PML-N supremo's approval, Geo News reported.

He noted that lesser statements issued from Nawaz Sharif would be ended soon. He further announced that the ruling PML-N was considering recommendations to reshuffle the party positions. He said that Shehbaz Sharif would be the next leader after Nawaz Sharif for whom the entire party had agreed upon for the presidency.

Sanaullah lauded Shehbaz Sharif for making maximum efforts to pull Pakistan out of the economic crisis. In response to a query regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sanaullah responded that he would continue to warn Pakistan against Imran Khan, according to Geo News report.

PML-N leader said that he was continuously warning people of Pakistan that Imran Khan would push the country into a big turmoil. He said that he was unaware of sources pushing the incarcerated PTI founder for making political blunders, however, "stupidity" could be committed by any individual.

Earlier on May 18, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Working Committee (CWK) on Saturday accepted the resignation of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the party's presidency and nominated him as acting president, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

On May 13, Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the position of PML-N President, stating that "the time has come" for his brother Nawaz Sharif to retake his "rightful place as the president of the party."

In 2018, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif was removed as PML-N president after a Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by then-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar in a verdict said that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of PML-N, Dawn reported.

Earlier in April, PML-N's Punjab President Rana Sanaullah urged party supremo Nawaz Sharif to assume its presidency after he got relief in the cases registered against him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor