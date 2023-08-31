Pakistan: Rawalpindi Police arrests couple for ‘torturing’ maid

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 31 : Rawalpindi Police arrested a couple over allegations of torturing their eight-year-old maid, who was employed at their house in the Bahria Town as a babysitter, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a English daily published in Pakistan.

The case was registered against the couple on Wednesday at the Bahria Town police chowki by Fazeel Ahmad, a resident of Khanpur Katora tehsil in Rahimyar Khan.

Ahmad claimed that they had sent their eight-year-old daughter to work at a house in Bahria Town on the advice of a certain Dr Kausar who asked them to send their minor child to her daughter’s house to look after her babies.

According to the FIR, the girl stayed at the residence for six months and was paid a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. On the night of August 25, the couple tortured the child and caused two elbow fractures and injuries to fingers, the complainant alleged.

“There are several torture marks on the body of my daughter,” he added. The child was also humiliated by the employers who cut her hair, and her head also bore injury signs, the complainant added, according to Dawn.

The child did not come to her parent’s residence in Rahimyar Khan district on August 26 and, instead, went to Khanpur Dam in Haripur after leaving the house of her employers, the FIR said, adding that they were informed about their daughter’s presence at Khanpur Dam by locals.

According to the FIR, the girl said that she was tortured before as well, as her employers would beat her with a “big spoon and a baton”.

When they asked the employer about their daughter, they were informed that she had “escaped with some labourer”, the FIR said, adding that the allegations were untrue and baseless. After the registration of the FIR, the police detained the couple over charges of torture.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, in a statement issued by the police, said shortly after the incident came to light, the police registered an FIR and detained the couple. He said the investigation would be conducted on merit and justice would be served in the case.

Last month, in a similar case, a minor housemaid hired by a civil judge was subjected to “severe torture” by her employers at their residence in the federal capital.

Subsequently, the wife of the judge was arrested by the police after her bail was rejected, as per Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor