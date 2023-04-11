Pakistan: Relatives protest, claim class X student killed in "fake encounter"

Lahore [Pakistan], April 11 : The relatives of one of the two alleged robbers, that were killed during the separate police encounters, claimed that the deceased was a class 10 student and was killed in a "fake encounter," reported Dawn.

Following the alleged "fake encounter," the relatives staged a protest blocking Burewala Road on Sunday.

During the protest, Shakil, father of the deceased Ali Sher, said his son was a Class X student and was picked by police from an examination centre at Machiwal when he was solving the science paper.

He alleged that later police killed Dhudi in a fake encounter, adding that no case was registered in any police station against his son, according to Dawn.

The protesters appealed to the Punjab Provincial Caretaker government to order a probe into the killing and a murder case against the police officials involved in this "fake encounter".

Meanwhile, Machiwal police, who killed the deceased class 10 student, claimed that three motorcyclists snatched a bike from a local trader near Chak 557/EB. The trader informed the police about the incident.

The police claimed that they traced the suspects near Chak 4/WB, who opened fire on them that was retaliated.

Following the incident, one of the suspects, identified as Ali Sher Dhudi of Chak 19/WB, was found lying dead on the spot, the police claimed. However, the relatives claimed that he was a class 10 student and was killed in a fake encounter, Dawn reported.

District police spokesman Adnan said the two accomplices of the suspect fled. He alleged further that the suspect was involved in six dacoity cases in the Machiwal area.

DSP Muhammad Saleem claimed that the allegations levelled by Ali Sher's father were baseless. He said the suspect was wanted in half a dozen dacoity incidents occurring in the Machiwal area.

Meanwhile, in another "encounter", a suspected robber was killed in Danywal police limits on Sunday morning.

According to police, a suspect, Nafees, of Faisalabad, was being taken by a police team for recovery of looted items when near the Shabirabad locality, three accomplices of the suspect opened fire on police, reported Dawn.

The police retaliated the fire and after a 30-minute shootout, Nafees was found dead on the spot, while his three accomplices managed to escape.

