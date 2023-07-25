Pakistan: Report reveals drug abuse, exploitation at Islamia University in Punjab

Lahore [Pakistan], July 25 : An official from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was detained by Punjab Police in Pakistan on suspicion of drug abuse. The chief of security at the university was held the day before the arrest for reportedly having crystal meth and offensive recordings and pictures of IUB students and employees, according to a Dawn report.

A special report by police claimed that a “group of teachers” at the university was involved in the sale of drugs and sexual exploitation of female students and teachers, according to Dawn.

City Circle police detained the IUB transport in charge and allegedly recovered eight grams of meth from his possession, the report stated quoting an FIR.

Police said they have registered a case under Section 9(2)1 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997 and an investigation is underway, Dawn reported.

On June 28, Baghdad-ul-Jadid police arrested the IUB treasurer at a picket claiming to have recovered meth and aphrodisiacs from him. A case was registered in the matter, according to the report.

Similarly, the police detained the university’s security chief on Friday and recovered sexually explicit content from his phone, as well as several aphrodisiac pills and drugs from his possession, Dawn reported.

The Dawn is a Pakistan-based English daily.

In a special report, police claimed that the two officials held on drug charges were also involved in blackmail and sexual exploitation of students and teachers in the varsity.

The report claimed the treasurer “confessed that he along with a group of other teachers would purchase and distribute drugs through students and arrange dance/sex parties”.

The police revealed that the “group of teachers” would exploit/blackmail girls and intoxicate them using drugs and he was carrying out these activities with the help of the IUB security in-charge, Dawn reported.

The police intercepted the security chief at a picket at Baghdadul Jadid Morr and recovered 10 grams of ice and five aphrodisiac pills from his pocket and registered a case under Section 9(2)1 of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 1997.

The report stated that the suspect disclosed that some teachers were involved with him in the “buying, selling, sharing and using these drugs” and they would also organise parties in and outside the campus with students and female staff, the Dawn reported.

After an analysis of his mobile phone, the investigating team also tracked some students for supplying and buying drugs. The investigation revealed that 11 students enrolled in the university had criminal records and were involved in drug peddling. The investigation report also contained screenshots of objectionable pictures of the women and communication regarding the sale and purchase of drugs.

In a letter to the IGP, the IUB legal adviser asked the police chief to revamp the investigating team. He said one individual was a witness in both FIRs registered at the Baghdadul Jadid police station, Bahawalpur, maintaining that the said official was allegedly involved in narcotics cases and was on judicial remand, Dawn reported.

He also asked the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court to order a judicial inquiry because the proceedings were against the university.

Meanwhile, the South Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) constituted a committee to probe the case registered against the chief security officer for allegedly carrying/using the contraband substance and purported recovery of objectionable material from his cell phone, according to a report.

The secretary sought the report before Wednesday.

The committee members include IUB Faculty of Engineering Dean Muhammad Amjad, IUB Institute of Physics Director Saeed Buzdar, IUB additional Registrar Bilal Arshad, and any other member, Dawn reported.

The committee's mandate is to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and examine all relevant evidence, including any available digital or physical evidence, testimonies, and other pertinent information.

