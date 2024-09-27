Pakistan reports 23rd polio case in 2024

Islamabad, Sep 27 Pakistan reported another polio case, increasing the overall tally to 23 in 2024, said an official statement on Friday.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, the prime minister's focal person for polio eradication, said that the country reported its 23rd polio case of the year from the Kohat district of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"Polio is a terrible disease that alters a child's life forever, and it is devastating that too many children are suffering the consequences of missed vaccination opportunities," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The focal person reiterated the importance of repeated polio vaccination to protect children from the crippling poliovirus, and urged parents, caregivers and communities to collectively take responsibility for the well-being of all children around them.

According to the official, the National Emergency Operations Center of Pakistan is implementing a targeted roadmap in response to the current outbreak, which focuses on addressing the gaps in access to children, campaign quality, and building trust in communities to increase vaccine acceptance.

"Nearly 33 million children under five were vaccinated in a campaign that was held in September in 115 districts, while two large-scale, door-to-door vaccination campaigns are planned for later this year," added the focal person.

