Pakistan reports new polio case, raises tally in 2025 to 12

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 21 : Pakistan has reported the 12th polio case in 2025 as a new case of the virus has been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The National Institute of Health said on Friday that the patient is a 33-month-old boy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The new case reported from the Shamsi Khel Union Council in Bannu raises the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to 12.

So far this year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported six cases, while Sindh has recorded four cases. One case each has been reported from Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier, the National Emergency Operations Centre said that the anti-polio drive is underway with full momentum in Pakistan. According to the NEOC report, 97 per cent of targeted children have been given the anti-polio vaccine over the six-day drive, ARY News reported.

97 per cent of the children have received the vaccine in Punjab and Sindh, while 98 per cent of the children have been administered the anti-polio vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 97 per cent in Balochistan.

Islamabad has achieved its target of administering the anti-polio vaccine to children, ARY News reported. Furthermore, the NEOC stated that the synchronised polio campaign in Pakistan and Afghanistan is progressing successfully.

