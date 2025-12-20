Pakistan: Residents of South Waziristan launch long march over worsening security situation

South Waziristan [Pakistan], December 20 : Residents of Azam Warsak, a remote area of Birmal tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Friday launched a long march to protest what they described as a deteriorating law and order situation, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the march included tribal elders, youth, members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), as well as political and social activists. The protesters marched toward Wana, where they later held a sit-in to press the authorities for concrete action to address security and public safety concerns.

As reported by Dawn, the demonstration disrupted traffic movement in the area, prompting police to adopt precautionary measures. Barbed wire was installed at key points, and police personnel were placed on high alert to prevent any untoward incident. District police officials told Dawn that these steps were taken purely in the interest of public safety.

The report further revealed that the sit-in continued for nearly three hours before representatives of the protesters and the district administration entered into negotiations.

During the talks, protesters submitted a list of 10 demands, Dawn said. Participants raised serious concerns over repeated incidents of bomb blasts, targeted killings, and indiscriminate firing in Birmal tehsil, particularly in the Azam Warsak area.

According to the report, protesters said the persistent insecurity had created widespread fear and uncertainty among residents, severely affecting daily life and economic activity. They noted that the security situation had steadily deteriorated over the past year, leaving people feeling unsafe even inside their homes.

The demonstrators, as reported, demanded immediate and effective measures to restore peace in Birmal and Azam Warsak. They also called for an end to the forced evacuation of civilian houses in the Kaza Panga area and sought the immediate return and rehabilitation of displaced families.

Additionally, Dawn reported that protesters urged security forces to refrain from occupying civilian properties and to stop indiscriminate firing, as well as the use of drones and quadcopters over populated areas, marketplaces, and agricultural land.

