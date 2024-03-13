Pakistan: Restrictions on holding meetings in Aidiala Jail not aimed at Imran Khan, but due to "serious threat alert," says government

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 13 : After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was barred for two-weeks from holding meetings at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where he is currently serving sentence, the Punjab government has clarified that the restrictions have been put in place due to security concerns, Geo News reported.

Yesterday, Geo News had reported that Punjab's Home Department citing a security alert has restricted all forms of visits, meetings, and interviews within Adiala Jail.

Punjab's Information Minister Azma Bukhari said, "This move wasn't made to take away any facility from him (Imran Khan). There is a serious threat alert, which is under investigation."

Bukhari, who recently assumed office after her party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, came into power, said her party was not seeking revenge from the former prime minister, reported Dawn.

She said the fresh restrictions were imposed because, a few days ago, the law enforcers had arrested terrorists who possessed a map of the jail in which Khan is currently imprisoned.

Last week, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three terrorists, allegedly belonging to Afghanistan, who had a map of Adiala Jail, a hand grenade, and improvised explosive devices.

"The incident is under investigation. A series of threat alerts have been issued. These measures were taken to ensure the security of all the prisoners. The security of the facility has to be improved," she said.

Responding to the PTI's allegations that the arrest of three terrorists was a false flag operation, Bukhari said that the opposition party "sees conspiracies" in everything, assuring the party that their leader was being provided with all facilities in prison.

"There's a threat in general (to the Adiala Jail), not Imran Khan, that something unpleasant might happen. Therefore, it is important not only to ensure Imran Khan's security, but everyone else's," she said.

Moreover, PTI Chairman Gohal Ali Khan expressed concerns over the abrupt ban on Khan's meetings in Adiala Jail and feared that the former PM's life was in danger, reported Dawn.

Addressing a press conference outside the jail, Gohar said that the party leaders were barred from meeting the incarcerated PTI founder. He said that the authorities did not inform anybody about the two-week ban on Khan's meeting.

The authorities gave "terrorism" as a reason for the move, he added.

Gohar further demanded immediate meetings and consultations with Imran Khan and also sought details about Khan's health, Dawn reported.

The PTI founder, who was moved to the Adiala jail in September 2023 from Attock jail, is serving a cumulative sentence of 31 years in various cases and has been engaging his lawyers, party leaders and family members during his imprisonment, as earlier Monday and Thursday were assigned to him to hold meetings.

